Quantcast

Man sues Md. prison over alleged lack of hepatitis treatment

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer January 8, 2019

A man filed a federal lawsuit last week alleging medical providers at a Maryland prison failed to properly document and treat his hepatitis C, leading to long-term health complications. Robert Williams contracted the hepatitis C virus (HCV) while incarcerated at the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services' Jessup Correctional Institute (JCI), according to the ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo