House passes bill decriminalizing attempted suicide

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer February 22, 2019

ANNAPOLIS – The House of Delegates on Friday passed legislation to decriminalize attempted suicide. With the House’s 103-38 vote, attention now shifts to the Senate, where the Judicial Proceedings Committee is considering similar legislation. Del. David Moon and Sen. Jeff Waldstreicher, Montgomery County Democrats and chief sponsors of the decriminalization legislation, have said a suicide attempt is ...

