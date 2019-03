Kris Hallengren has joined Vallit Advisors as a partner.

He previously served as the director of the forensic accounting and valuation services division at Weyrich, Cronin & Sorra LLC. He is one of the area’s leading recognized dispute, forensic accounting, and business valuation experts with nearly 20 years of experience in public accounting. For the past 15 years, his exclusive focus has been valuation and dispute engagements. Formerly, he was a manager with national firm Clifton Gunderson.