Md. could allow use of EBT cards at restaurants

By: Capital News Service Charlie Youngmann March 1, 2019

  ANNAPOLIS — Proposed legislation would allow people to use their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits — known as the Food Supplement Program in Maryland — to purchase meals at restaurants. Sponsored by Sen. Clarence Lam, D-Howard and Baltimore counties, Senate Bill 752 would allow elderly, disabled and homeless people to use their Electronic Benefits Transfer cards ...

