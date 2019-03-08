Quantcast

Planit awarded 9 ADDYS for creative excellence

By: Daily Record Staff March 8, 2019

Baltimore-based communications, marketing, and digital agency Planit won nine awards at the 45th  annual Baltimore American Advertising Awards March 7 at the B&O Railroad Museum. The ADDYs are a local competition of the best in the Baltimore advertising community. Planit won three gold and six silver awards for work executed for local, regional, national and international ...

