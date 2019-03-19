Quantcast

Hogan’s three appellate nominees head toward confirmation

Senate panel votes favorably on Booth, Wells, Gould

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer March 19, 2019

ANNAPOLIS – Gov. Larry Hogan’s three nominees for Maryland’s top and intermediate appellate courts took a giant step toward confirmation Monday evening. The Senate Executive Nominations Committee recommended by voice vote that the full Senate vote to confirm Easton lawyer Brynja McDivitt Booth to the Court of Appeals and Calvert County Circuit Judge E. Gregory Wells ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo