Sources: Smith departs City Hall amid Pugh controversy

By: Adam Bednar And Bryan P. Sears April 6, 2019

Jim Smith, a prominent local political figure and high-profile aide to Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh, resigned from the beleaguered city administration on Friday, according to sources with knowledge of the situation. Smith, who loaned Pugh's campaign $100,000, and moved to the city to take a position at City Hall, served as the chief of strategic alliances. ...

