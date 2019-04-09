Quantcast

What passed, what failed during the Md. session

By: Staff and Wire Reports April 9, 2019

Here’s a look at measures passed by General Assembly during its 2019 session: Comptroller's powers The legislature removed regulatory authority over alcohol, tobacco and gasoline from the comptroller's office and placed it with a commission. Gov. Larry Hogan vetoed the bill, but the General Assembly overrode the veto. Cyberbullying Lawmakers strengthened existing laws and expanded protections against cyberbullying of ...

