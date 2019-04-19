Quantcast

Fellow UMMS board members helped finance Pugh’s campaign

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer April 19, 2019

Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh, then a state senator in a tough campaign for the job she long coveted, turned to fellow University of Maryland Medical System Board of Directors for an influx of cash as voting started in the 2016 Democratic primary for mayor. Pugh received $200,000 in loans from fellow UMMS board members in mid-April ...

