Richard Montgomery High School wins 2019 mock-trial championship

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer April 26, 2019

ANNAPOLIS – Richard Montgomery High School defeated Baltimore City College Friday to win the Maryland 2019 high school mock-trial championship after a two-hour battle at the state’s highest court on a subject all-too familiar to the battling teens: cyberbullying. The Rockville team represented the “prosecution” in charging a student, “Biff Tannen,” with having harassed her estranged ...

