

Journalists, advocates sue judiciary members over broadcast ban

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer May 28, 2019

A group of journalists and nonprofits is asking a federal court to declare unconstitutional Maryland's law against broadcasting lawfully obtained recordings of criminal proceedings. The complaint, filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Baltimore, claims the law "impedes the public's ability" to know what is happening in court. The plaintiffs want to use the recordings for ...

