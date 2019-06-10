Quantcast

Gansler joins Cadwalader as partner in D.C. office

By: Julia Arbutus June 10, 2019

Former Maryland Attorney General Douglas F. Gansler has joined Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP as a partner in the Global Litigation Group and the White Collar Defense and Investigations Practice in the firm’s Washington office, Cadwalader announced Monday. Gansler will also lead the firm’s State Attorneys General practice. Formerly a partner at Buckley LLP in Washington since ...

