Quantcast

Baltimore jury awards $2.7M to man beaten by prison guards

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer June 12, 2019

A Baltimore jury on Wednesday awarded $2.7 million to a man who was beaten by correctional officers in 2013, finding prison officials failed to take adequate steps to protect him. Kevin Younger was assaulted by several officers  at the Maryland Reception, Diagnostics & Classification Center in Baltimore the day after he witnessed other inmates assaulting a ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo