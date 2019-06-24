Quantcast

UMB officially launches cannabis science degree

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Writer June 24, 2019

The University of Maryland, Baltimore Monday officially launched a master's degree in cannabis science and therapeutics, the first in the nation. The two-year program is based in the university’s graduate school, with heavy support from the School of Pharmacy. It is primarily located at the Universities at Shady Grove. The program targets much of the growing medical cannabis industry, ...

