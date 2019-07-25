Quantcast

Woodstock 50 moves to Merriweather Post Pavilion in Maryland

By: Bloomberg Lucas Shaw July 25, 2019

The organizers of the Woodstock 50th anniversary festival are relocating the concert to Maryland from upstate New York, a change they say will salvage the troubled event.

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo