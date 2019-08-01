Quantcast

Enterprise Rent-A-Car of Baltimore ordered to pay millions in bias case

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer August 1, 2019

An administrative law judge for the U.S. Department of Labor ordered Enterprise Rent-A-Car of Baltimore to pay more than $6.6 million in a discrimination case regarding the treatment of African-American job applicants. Administrative Law Judge Morris D. Davis found Enterprise RAC Co. of Baltimore LLC violated an executive order by discriminating against African Americans who applied for entry-level ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo