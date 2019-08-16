Eric Davidson | UMCES

University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science Professor Eric Davidson has been named a 2019 Fellow of the American Geophysical Union (AGU).

Davidson is director and professor at the Appalachian Laboratory of the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science in Frostburg. His research in biogeochemistry includes the exchange of plant nutrients from the land to streams and groundwater and the exchange of greenhouse gases between the soil and the atmosphere. He works in a variety of ecosystems, including forests and agricultural lands in North and South America.

Davidson is a Fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science and past-president of the American Geophysical Union. He served as the coordinator of the North American Center for the International Nitrogen Initiative and is the leader of a research coordination network on reactive nitrogen in the environment.

AGU Fellows are recognized for their scientific eminence in the Earth and space sciences and outstanding achievements in advancing and communicating science. Only 0.1% of AGU membership (more than 62,000 members from 144 countries) receives this recognition in any given year. This year, 62 members will join the 2019 Class of Fellows from universities and scientific institutions around the world.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.