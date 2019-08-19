Derek Reynolds | Lutheran World Relief and IMA World Health

Derek Reynolds has joined Lutheran World Relief and IMA World Health as vice president for business development.

He brings more than 25 years of experience in international development in the Middle East, Latin America, Africa and the U.S. with expertise in business development, revenue and resource mobilization, strategic planning, donor engagement, grant management and information technology.

Most recently, Reynolds served as director of New Business Development for PATH, a global health NGO, for the past five years. Prior to that he served as the Director for International Business Development for another health focused NGO, Management Sciences for Health, and has also worked with General Dynamics and the Telecom Egypt Network Operations Center and AMIDEAST. He has also lived and worked overseas, most notably in Jordan, Ecuador, and for almost 10 years in Egypt. He speaks Spanish, French and Arabic.

