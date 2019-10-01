Alex Jackson | The Northeast Maglev

Alex Jackson has joined The Northeast Maglev as media relations manager.

Jackson will lead media outreach as part of The Northeast Maglev’s efforts promoting a high-speed rail solution in the Northeast Corridor using JR Central’s Superconducting Maglev technology.

ackson brings nearly 10 years of media experience to The Northeast Maglev team. Most recently, he served as a senior account executive for Maroon PR. In that role, he led the creative communications agency’s Corporate Division, managing media relations efforts for clients including the Port Covington Development Team and Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Previously, Jackson served as director of communications for the Howard County Chamber of Commerce. He began his career as a reporter for the Baltimore Business Journal and later covered Maryland politics and the U.S. Naval Academy for the Capital Gazette in Annapolis.

Jackson holds a Bachelor of Arts in communication from Virginia Tech.

