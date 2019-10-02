Quantcast

Trump lashes out in anger as Democrats warn of legal action

By: Associated Press Lisa Mascaro, Mary Clare Jalonick and Jonathan Lemire October 2, 2019

WASHINGTON — Unleashing unconcealed fury about Democrats and the press, President Donald Trump railed Wednesday against the investigation into his dealings with Ukraine, hours after House Democratic leaders warned the White House to expect a subpoena for documents. Democrats accused the administration of “flagrant disregard” of previous requests and said that refusal could be considered ...

