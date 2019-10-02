Quantcast

Tax overhaul lawsuit filed by Md., other states, dismissed

By: Associated Press October 2, 2019

A federal judge in New York has ruled that the 2017 federal tax overhaul's cap on state and local tax deductions was not an "unconstitutional assault" on the sovereignty of high-tax Democratic-leaning states.

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo