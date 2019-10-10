Quantcast

Wastewater treatment plant on Eastern Shore gets $5.8M grant

By: Associated Press October 10, 2019

A wastewater treatment plant on Maryland's Eastern Shore has received a $5.8 million federal grant for an upgrade.

