Quantcast

Cummings’ early law career helped shape the politician he became

By: Louis Krauss October 17, 2019

Before Rep. Elijah Cummings made national headlines as a congressman challenging President Trump and tackling world issues, the Baltimore native made waves as an attorney who advocated for more opportunities for black and other minority lawyers in Maryland.

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo