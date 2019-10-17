Quantcast

Election to fill Cummings’ seat expected for next year 

By: Capital News Service Emily Top October 17, 2019

ANNAPOLIS — The U.S. Constitution requires that vacancies in the House of Representatives be filled by an election. As the 116th Congress is in its first session, which started in January, filling the seat vacated by the death of Elijah Cummings, D-Baltimore, will require a special election. According to Maryland law, Gov. Larry Hogan, R, has 10 ...

