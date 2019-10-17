Quantcast

Speaker vows to avoid Md. higher education cuts

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Writer October 17, 2019

HANOVER -- Maryland House Speaker Adrienne Jones pledged to the leaders of the state’s public universities Thursday that they would not face significant funding cuts from the General Assembly. “I do not plan to make draconian cuts to higher education,” Jones told the University System of Maryland Board of Regents at the board’s annual retreat. The Democrat’s ...

