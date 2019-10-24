Hannah Bondurant | Baxter Baker

Hannah Bondurant has joined Baxter Baker, expanding the firm’s premier Litigation practice throughout Maryland. Hannah concentrates her practice in litigation with an emphasis on the defense of health care providers in medical malpractice suits. Hannah recently completed a judicial clerkship with the Honorable Alison Asti of the Circuit Court for Anne Arundel County after graduating cum laude from the University of Maryland Law School.

