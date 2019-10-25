Quantcast

Going after investigators: Criminal review of Russia probe is launched

By: Associated Press Michael Balsamo October 25, 2019

WASHINGTON — Investigating the investigators, the Justice Department has shifted its scrutiny of the government's Trump-Russia review to a criminal probe, a person familiar with the matter says. It's raising Democrats' concerns that President Donald Trump may be using federal muscle to go after his opponents. The revelation comes as Trump is already facing a House ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo