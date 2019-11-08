Quantcast

Navy employee gets 40 years in prison for child pornography

By: Associated Press November 8, 2019

A man who was employed by the U.S. Navy when he coerced children into sending him sexually explicit videos and photos has been sentenced in Maryland to 40 years in federal prison.

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo