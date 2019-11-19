Quantcast

Hogan’s appointments chief defends use of hiring questionnaire

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter November 19, 2019

The head of Gov. Larry Hogan's appointments office told legislators Tuesday that his office is not illegally interfering with state agencies as they attempt to hire employees. Appointments Secretary Chris Cavey, in his first comments to the Joint Committee on Fair Practices and State Personnel Oversight, said his office and the governor are not using the hiring ...

