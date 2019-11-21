Quantcast

In a hushed courtroom, a stoic Pugh admits to her crimes

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer November 21, 2019

Former Mayor Catherine Pugh walked into U.S. District Court Judge Deborah Chasanow’s courtroom on Thursday flanked by her attorneys, wearing a long black coat and looking somber. After she entered the room shortly before 1 p.m. Pugh sat down between her lawyers, head slightly angled down, looking at the table in front of her. Despite the ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo