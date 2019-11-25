Quantcast

Penn Station, Martin plant to receive Md. historic preservation tax credits

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter November 25, 2019

A $140 million proposal to revitalize Baltimore's Penn Station has received a boost from state government in the form of tax credits. The station, along with a building in Middle River where World War II bombers were once built, will each receive $3 million in Maryland Historic Revitalization Tax Credits. The combined total represents two-thirds of ...

