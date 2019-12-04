LifeBridge Health, Bon Secours celebrate merger with dedication

LifeBridge Health officially welcomed Bon Secours Hospital into its family with a dedication and community celebration event Nov. 9 at the hospital at 2000 West Baltimore St.

Neil Meltzer, president and CEO of LifeBridge Health, addressed the crowd with opening and closing remarks. The event, with the theme of “Growing Together,” featured music, food, health screenings kids’ activities and more.

Among the speakers were U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin and Dr. Maya Rockeymoore Cummings, speaking on behalf of her late husband, Rep. Elijah Cummings, who was a passionate champion for the residents of west Baltimore.

At the end of the dedication event, a pair of 585-square-foot banners were unfurled on the sides of the hospital, celebrating the hospital joining LifeBridge Health.

Bon Secours Hospital officially joined LifeBridge Health Nov 1. Preliminary plans for the hospital include enhanced emergency services, on-site clinical and primary care, expanded specialty services (including pediatrics, ophthalmology and 3D mammograms) as well as a small medical/surgical unit.

