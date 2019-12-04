LifeBridge Health, Bon Secours celebrate merger with dedication

A pair of giant banners were unfurled down two sides of Bon Secours Hospital to celebrate it become part of the LideBridge Health family. (Photo courtesy of LifeBridge Health)
Neil Meltzer, right, president and CEO of LifeBridge Health, holds a proclamation from the city of Baltimore as Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young and Betsy Gardner, deputy director of the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhoods, join him on stage at the Bon Secours Hospital dedication ceremony. (Photo courtesy of LifeBridge Health)
West Baltimore residents enjoy street activities such as live music, food, health screenings, various activities for kids and more at the Bon Secours dedication event. (Photo courtesy of LifeBridge Health)
Dr. Sam Ross, chief community health officer with Bon Secours Mercy Health, delivers some words to the crowd at the dedication ceremony. (Photo courtesy of LifeBridge Health)
U.S. Sen. Benjamin Cardin addresses the crowd during the dedication ceremony of Bon Secours Hospital joining the LifeBridge Health family. (Photo courtesy of LifeBridge Health)
A west Baltimore child signs the Growing Together community board, one of the family events at the celebration dedication at Bon Secours Hospital. (Photo courtesy of LifeBridge Health)
Dr. Maya Rockeymoore Cummings, speaks to the crowd on behalf of her late husband, U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings, who was a passionate champion for the residents of west Baltimore. (Photo courtesy of LifeBridge Health)
LifeBridge Health officially welcomed Bon Secours Hospital into its family with a dedication and community celebration event Nov. 9 at the hospital at 2000 West Baltimore St.
Neil Meltzer, president and CEO of LifeBridge Health, addressed the crowd with opening and closing remarks. The event, with the theme of “Growing Together,” featured music, food, health screenings kids’ activities and more.
Among the speakers were U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin and Dr. Maya Rockeymoore Cummings, speaking on behalf of her late husband, Rep. Elijah Cummings, who was a passionate champion for the residents of west Baltimore.
At the end of the dedication event, a pair of 585-square-foot banners were unfurled on the sides of the hospital, celebrating the hospital joining LifeBridge Health.
Bon Secours Hospital officially joined LifeBridge Health Nov 1. Preliminary plans for the hospital include enhanced emergency services, on-site clinical and primary care, expanded specialty services (including pediatrics, ophthalmology and 3D mammograms) as well as a small medical/surgical unit.
