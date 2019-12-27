Quantcast

Most DC-Baltimore area federal workers to get 3.52% raise

By: The Washington Post Eric Yoder December 27, 2019

Most federal employees in the Washington-Baltimore area will receive a 3.52% raise in January, the largest increase in the locality-based pay system for white-collar federal workers, under an order President Donald Trump signed Thursday. The order was needed to finalize the raise Trump signed into law Dec. 20 as part of a larger bill, providing a ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo