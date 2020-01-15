Quantcast

Gun rights, safety advocates battle over background check bill

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer January 15, 2020

ANNAPOLIS -- Legislation to require background checks on purchasers of rifles and shotguns through private sales in Maryland drew strong opposition Wednesday from gun rights advocates who assailed the plan as invasive and an intrusion on the constitutional right of law-abiding citizens to keep and bear arms. But gun safety advocates countered that truly law-abiding citizens should have ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo