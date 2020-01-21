FEATURED MOVER | Dan Dobbs, Standard Solar

Dan Dobbs has been promoted to chief financial officer of Standard Solar Inc.

Dobbs was previously executive vice president, structured finance for the company. He joined the organization in December 2018, coming to Standard Solar from SunEdison and Solar Grid Storage.

Dobbs started his energy sector career at SunEdison, where he progressed through finance, marketing and product management roles. He left to co-found Solar Grid Storage, where he served as CFO and developed the finance and operations models that created the first third-party financed storage-as-a-service business. Dobbs then returned to SunEdison following its acquisition of Solar Grid Storage.

Before entering the energy sector, Dobbs held increasingly responsible positions at Texas Instruments, becoming a humidity sensor program manager. He also spent time as a new business opportunities manager and a process engineer.

Along with his private sector career, Dobbs also spent 10 years in the U.S. Air Force Reserve as an Individual Mobilization Augmentee Reservist, where he supported electronic warfare systems procurement and testing.

ABOUT DAN DOBBS

Resides in:

Montgomery County

Education:

Bachelor of Science, mechanical engineering, MIT. Master of Science, mechanical engineering, MIT. Master of Science, technology and policy, MIT. MBA, The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania.

If you had not chosen solar energy as a profession, what profession would you choose and why?

If I weren’t in solar energy, I would probably pursue another form of renewable energy. And, if not renewable energy, I would certainly be doing something related to sustainable development, which has captured my interest since the end of college. Initially, I had wanted to pursue better recycling technologies – viewing “single stream” waste management as a potential resource to be mined for raw materials, then harvested for energy via bio-digestion or direct combustion. I studied “lean manufacturing” in graduate school, which emphasized that the production of high-quality products could be synonymous with minimizing manufacturing waste. I eventually pursued my MBA to transition into energy – hoping I could help finance technologies that both reduced carbon emissions and made economic sense. I’m happy to say that’s pretty much what I’ve been doing for the last 14 years.

Favorite vacation:

My favorite vacations are heading up into the mountains to camp and go hiking.

When I want to relax, I … :

Go for a long walk outside.

Favorite band:

U2

Favorite quotation:

“A society grows great when old men plant trees whose shade they know they shall never sit in.” – Greek Proverb

