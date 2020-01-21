Ilana Glazer | HASA

Ilana Glazer was named external relations director of HASA, a Baltimore nonprofit that provides hearing, speech, and education services.

She will lead HASA’s fundraising, communications, and outreach initiatives, and serve as the primary advocate and chief storyteller for the organization. Under her strategic direction, HASA will continue to expand programming that fulfills its mission of connecting people to their worlds.

With more than 15 years in the nonprofit sector, Glazer brings extensive experience in nonprofit management, fundraising, and partnership development.

Prior to joining HASA’s team, Glazer led development and communication at the Institute for Islamic, Christian and Jewish Studies.

