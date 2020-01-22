Quantcast

UMD Law establishes scholarship to honor Rep. Elijah Cummings

By: Louis Krauss January 22, 2020

The University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law has established a scholarship to honor the late U.S. Rep. Elijah E. Cummings, who graduated from the school in 1976.

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo