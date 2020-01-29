Quantcast

Proposed Md. internet advertising tax lauded, called unconstitutional

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter January 29, 2020

ANNAPOLIS — A tax on internet advertising, the first of its kind in the nation, could raise $250 million annually in Maryland provided lawmakers can navigate what opponents said are a number of thorny constitutional issues. The bill proposed by Senate President Emeritus Thomas V. Mike Miller Jr. and his successor, Senate President William "Bill" Ferguson, would ...

