Quantcast

New UMMS board members will have to wait for confirmation

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter February 3, 2020

ANNAPOLIS — Members of a newly reconstituted board for the University of Maryland Medical System will have to wait, possibly as long as six weeks, for Senate confirmation. Sen.  Ron Young, chairman of the Senate Executive Nominations Committee, confirmed Monday night that 19 appointments, including new board Chair James C.  "Chip" DiPaula, are on hold while the General ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo