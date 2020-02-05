Baltimore posts top 10 list ‘no one wants to make’

Property management firms dominate a running list of individuals and businesses most frequently cited in Baltimore for trash, sanitation and illegal dumping violations during the last 12 months.

The list of the 10 most frequent offenders includes eight property management companies that have been cited a combined 147 times and fined $10,100, according to the list on Baltimore’s CleanStat dashboard. In all the 10 firms on the list were cited a combined 195 times and fined $33,600. In the last 12 months Baltimore has issued nearly 13,000 citations.

“We have identified individuals and businesses who have received the most sanitation violations in the past year and today we’re going to put a spotlight on them,” Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young said at City Hall Monday. “This is a top 10 list no one should want to make.”

This list is part of Young’s Clean It Up campaign launched last week. City officials describe it as “eight data-informed cleaning initiatives.” Young said, the city’s closed 1,000 new work orders and 500 backlogged orders since the program’s launch last week.

The list is rolling and will changes as new citations are issued. Some on the list, Young said, have already corrected the violations that resulted in citations.

ESG Holdings Inc., according to city figures, has received the single highest number of individual citations. It has been ticked 33 times and fined $1,300 in the last year for various sanitation violations.

Articles of incorporation list ESG Holding’s purpose as buying, selling, and leasing property. The firm’s articles of incorporation list its principal as Baltimore resident Ebony Gill. Attempts to contact Gill for comment were unsuccessful.

The second-most cited property management firm on the list is Monument Street Properties LLC. That firm, according to the city, racked up 21 violations in the last 12 months and was fined $2,100.

Articles of incorporation filed with state list the company as “not in good standing.” The firm also lists a Bethesda mailing address for commercial property management firm Finmarc Management Inc.

Finmarc did not immediately respond to a voice mail looking to clarify its relationship with Monument Street Properties.

“The list is made up of some commercial properties, some single-family detached houses, some rowhomes, some multifamily, multi-dwelling apartment buildings, and so the top 10 that’s listed there is a little bit of everything that exists in Baltimore,” said Jason Hessler, deputy commissioner for the Department of Housing and Community Development.

While not a property management firm, P&J Contracting, a politically connected firm that has received millions of dollars in contracts with the city, also made the top 10 list after it was cited 22 times and fined a combined $22,000.

The incident involving P&J, Hessler said, stemmed from improperly storing dirt from demolition on 22 different city-owned lots. The area where the dumping took place, he said, was cleaned within six weeks of the citation.

“This is the only situation with that company of this nature I’m aware of, and it was very isolated,” Hessler said.