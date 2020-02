Gregory Derwart | Maller Wealth Advisors

Gregory Derwart, chief operating officer for Maller Wealth Advisors, a full-service financial planning and investment management company, became a financial paraplanner qualified professional. FPQP designees studied and passed an exam about the financial planning process, disciplines and concepts, terminology and product categories as well as complete continuing education.

