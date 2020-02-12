Melissa Springer, Erica Sykora and Katherine Morrison | Crosby Marketing Communications

Crosby Marketing Communications has added three staff members to its growing team. Melissa Springer has been hired as a strategic planning analyst, Erica Sykora as a content creator and Katherine Morrison as an associate integration manager.

Springer will provide data collection, analysis and insights that fuel integrated marketing campaigns for Military OneSource, the Department of Defense’s flagship digital services platform for service members and their families across the globe. Previously she was with Second Wind, a national advertising agency network, where she facilitated primary and secondary research projects, competitive intelligence gathering and creative testing for member agencies. Springer is a graduate of Towson University with a Bachelor of Arts in mass communications.

As a content creator, Sykora develops short-form content, primarily working on social media programs for MOS’ Spouse Education and Career Opportunities, an online, career-based platform to help military spouses find jobs. Sykora previously served as a digital marketing manager for Patchwork Press, a publishing company where she produced multimedia content and implemented social media campaigns. She has a master’s degree in strategic brand communications from the University of Illinois.

Morrison comes aboard as an associate integration manager to support major initiatives for the MOS program, including monthly promotions, e-newsletters and multimedia projects. She previously served as an account coordinator at CooperKatz & Company (now G&S Business Communications), a New York City PR agency. Morrison graduated from Penn State University with a Bachelor of Arts in public relations and was president of the school’s Public Relations Student Society of America chapter.

