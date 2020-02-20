Quantcast

Ex-diplomat’s daughter held without bond in murder trial

By: Associated Press February 20, 2020

A Maryland judge has ordered the daughter of a former U.S. diplomat to be held without bond following the first court hearing on a murder charge against her.

