Gus Brown | Brown & Young

Augustus F. “Gus” Brown, principal member of Brown, Brown & Young, P.A., was unanimously chosen as the 2019 Faculty Member of the Year by the Keenan Trial Institute of Atlanta.

The honor, which recognizes the Institute faculty member who possesses the highest degree of legal knowledge, the best skills to impart that knowledge to students, and who works the hardest in doing so on behalf of the Keenan Trial Institute, was presented to Brown at an awards banquet Feb. 15 in Atlanta, home of the Institute.

At the Keenan Trial Institute, Brown, co-dean of the jury focus group course area for the past eight years, instructs experienced trial attorneys from all over the United States on how to recruit, present and facilitate jury focus groups, a key part of preparation for personal injury or other tort trials. Brown also teaches attorneys how to give opening statements to juries, and how to prepare clients for depositions, a critical phase of pre-trial “discovery” period that often determines the trial’s outcome or leads to a settlement.

Brown practices in federal and state courts in the fields of personal injury, auto injury, defective products, highway construction crashes, workers’ compensation claims, and civil rights litigation. He also defends clients in criminal cases both in state and in federal courts. He is certified by the courts to conduct mediation of personal injury claims, medical malpractice claims and litigation claims and serves as a privately chosen arbitrator and mediator in these types of cases.

Brown frequently facilitates jury focus groups for other trial attorneys on medical malpractice, negligence and auto liability case issues. He teaches other attorneys trial practice techniques, how to negotiate insurance settlements, and other relevant parts of the Personal Injury legal area. He trains other attorneys in jury selection, witness preparation and crafting legal arguments, topics in which he is an acknowledged expert.

