Quantcast

Best Week, Worst Week: ZeroFox continues climb; Baltimore loses iconic brand in Legg Mason

By: Daily Record Staff February 22, 2020

Good news this week has ZeroFox continuing its climb as one of Baltimore’s rising companies. The bad news? Baltimore is losing one of its most iconic brands in Legg Mason. Business writer Tim Curtis reported Thursday that Baltimore cybersecurity firm ZeroFox announced the completion of a $74 million funding round and CEO James C. Foster said ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo