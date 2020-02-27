Quantcast

Business Buzz

The Daily Record's business blog

Md. entrepreneurship roundup: Shark Tank comes to Salisbury, firms get funding and more

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Writer February 27, 2020

If you want a chance to impress Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner or any of the other Shark Tank sharks, your next opportunity might come this April. Salisbury University's Franklin P. Perdue School of Business and television station WMDT will host one of this year's four casting calls for the ABC show this April. Contestants could get ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo