Quantcast

Hogan orders Maryland schools closed

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter March 12, 2020

ANNAPOLIS — Public schools across Maryland will be closed and access to government buildings will be severely restricted as part of a wide-ranging set of orders issued Thursday by Gov. Larry Hogan in an effort to mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 virus. The two-term Republican announced the moves, which could also necessitate the abbreviation of ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo