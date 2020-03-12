Quantcast

Md. businesses starting to see early impact of COVID-19

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer March 12, 2020

Ian Goldstein, owner of Brothers Music in Baltimore, said this time of year business is generally bolstered by customers with a few extra bucks to spend from tax refunds. This year, amid growing concerns over the coronavirus outbreak, commerce has not been so brisk. Since Feb. 24 the store’s logged seven days with sales under $100, ...

