JERMAINE GOODWYN v. STATE FARM MUTUAL AUTOMOBILE INSURANCE COMPANY

By: Daily Record Staff March 19, 2020

Insurance law -- Benefits payable -- Definition Section 19-513(e) of the Insurance Article (Repl. 2017; Supp. 2019) requires that the “benefits payable” under underinsured motorist coverage be reduced to the extent that the insured has recovered related, unreimbursed workers’ compensation benefits.1 The appellant, Jermaine Goodwyn, contends that the appellee, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company, used ...

