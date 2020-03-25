Quantcast

Baltimore magazine a finalist for 11 CRMA awards

By: Daily Record Staff March 25, 2020

Baltimore magazine received 11 nominations as finalists for the City and Regional Magazine Association (CRMA) awards. More than 100 judges from publications nationwide, in coordination with the University of Missouri School of Journalism, helped to choose finalists in 35 categories including editorial, design, digital and general excellence. Baltimore magazine senior editor Ron Cassie, who has covered many hard-hitting ...

